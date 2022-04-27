Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Kerikeri firefighters rescue seagull in distress

2 minutes to read
Mission accomplished: Firefighters return from a high-rise animal rescue. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter

They've rescued dogs trapped down cliffs and cats up trees. They've come to the aid of horses stuck in holes, cows mired in swamps, and even a possum in a drainpipe.

But yesterday was possibly the first time the intrepid volunteers of Kerikeri Fire Brigade have been called out to rescue a seagull.

Firefighters were alerted to the avian emergency at about 2.20pm. Arriving at the scene, conveniently across the road from the fire station, they found a distressed gull on the roof of the two-storey Procter Library.

Station officer Andy Hamberger put his hand up for the risky rescue mission, climbing a ladder to where the seagull was entangled in what was thought to be a nylon bird deterrent line.

"He'd got himself tangled by the leg and one wing. It was a high-rise rescue, a good 13-14 metres up I'd say. I untangled him, embraced him, then put him back on the roof."

The seagull then took off without so much as a squawk of thanks, Hamberger said.

"He did take a few bites of my finger though. He didn't say thank you but it was still a job well done by everyone involved."

Seagull rescuer and station officer Andy Hamberger, right, with Kevin Graham (deputy fire chief, left) and Les Wasson (fire chief). Photo / Peter de Graaf
Hamberger said the ungrateful gull would be added to a long list of successful animal rescues.

The most memorable ones included the rescue of a heavily pregnant mare from a creek at Waipapa West Rd — the foal was later named Flick in the brigade's honour — and a possum rescued by smashing open its drainpipe prison at Mangonui.

Hamberger said he was looking forward to the day the brigade was called out to rescue a large crayfish.