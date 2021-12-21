Kerikeri firefighter Simon Trye triumphs again in second world-record bid

An exhausted Simon Trye recovers after climbing the equivalent of the world's tallest building while wearing full firefighting kit. Photo / Peter de Graaf

One exhausting world record wasn't enough for a Kerikeri firefighter who has topped his half-marathon feat by climbing the equivalent of the world's tallest building.

Last year, Simon Trye completed the Kerikeri Half Marathon while wearing 23kg of protective fire gear and breathing from an air tank in a time of 3h 21m 41s, a world record.

He planned to better that this year by completing the Auckland Marathon in full firefighting kit but Covid-19 conspired against him when the event was postponed.

Instead, after discovering another unclaimed record, he decided to climb 2909 steps in his firefighting gear — that's the number of stairs in Dubai's Burj Khalifa which, at 828m, is the world's tallest building.

With skyscrapers in short supply in Northland, Trye had to climb the three-storey John Butler Centre 71 times to get the same number of steps.

Starting at noon on Sunday, Trye set the inaugural 1000-step world record in just under 19 minutes, then carried on until he reached his 2909 step target in just over an hour and a half.

Trye's main challenge was the heat.

''It was pretty bloody hot in there,'' he said.

He raised $2000 from cash donations and sales during his record attempt of 152 cupcakes and 104 doughnuts donated by Donelle Stirling of Waipapa business Cake in the Box.

The proceeds will go to Bald Angels, a Far North charity which helps struggling families.

Trye is an Air Force firefighter who works part of the week at the Whenuapai air base in Auckland. When he's home, he volunteers with the Kerikeri Fire Brigade.

Last year's Kerikeri Half Marathon record attempt raised $15,000 for children's charity KidsCan.

His next goal is the 11km traverse at the Auckland Marathon on January 23. Any money raised will go to Starship Hospital.

Trye said it would be too hot to attempt the full marathon at that time of year.

The Bald Angels hold a world record for the number of heads shaved in one hour (462, set in Kerikeri in November 2015).

Guinness World Records has yet to verify Trye's new record.