The Sound Loungers are performing at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on June 18. Photo / Claire Gordon

An upcoming concert by the Sound Loungers has acquired extra poignancy after the death of Sound Lounge owner Noel Redmond.

The band was born of the jam sessions Redmond hosted at his Kerikeri music shop every Friday night for many years, hence the name adopted by the group.

When the show was booked band members hoped Redmond — who had long been battling cancer — would be well enough to attend.

However, the Irish-born, Liverpool-raised music connoisseur and supporter died at his home on Radar Hill, near Mahinepua, on May 29 with his "life-long bestie" Rita Lawlor by his side.

Band member Mark de Vries said the concert, which was always intended as an acknowledgement of Redmond's contribution to the Far North music scene, would go ahead as planned in the Turner Centre's Theatre Bar on June 18.

Sound Lounge owner Noel Redmond brought the Sound Loungers together - and inspired their name. Photo / Tracey Stevens

De Vries (guitar, vocals) started composing the band's original music in Wellington. The songs evolved after he moved to Kerikeri and started jamming with musicians who gathered at Redmond's shop every Friday night.

He said the band had a "feel-good" sound with a style and groove evocative of the 1980s.

The other band members are Luke Bowring (guitar), Julian Brady (bass) and Dave Hill (drums).

They were currently cutting their second CD with Merv Pinny's M Music, a recording studio based at the Turner Centre.

The Sound Loungers will be supported by No Vacancy, a band founded through the Be Free Youth mentoring through music programme.

Earlier, Kerikeri musician John Oszajca told the Advocate that Redmond was the first friend he made when he moved to the town about eight years ago.

His death was a "crushing loss".

"Through Noel, his music shop, and especially his music nights, so many friendships were born and I became a part of this community. I know the same is true for many others," Oszajca said.

"Noel was the salt of the earth. So full of integrity, goodness, kindness and soul. He brought people together, fostered the local music scene, and supported touring artists. Enough can't be said about how lucky Kerikeri has been to have the Sound Lounge and a guy like Noel behind the counter."