The aftermath of a ram raid at Graeme Johnson Jewels and Time on Kamo Rd. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police are investigating after a ram raid at a jeweller's shop in Kamo early this morning.

The frontage of Graeme Johnson Jewels and Time was heavily damaged following the incident.

"A number of items were taken," a police spokesperson said.

Police were called out to the shop on Kamo Rd at about 3.10am after a report of a ram raid, and are making inquiries.

The incident follows dozens of ram raids around the country in the last few months, many of them in Auckland, where three stores were hit in one night a few weeks ago.

A Four Square in Thames was also ram raided for the fourth time in four months on Anzac Day.

In some cases, the culprits - including the drivers - of ram raids have been as young as 11.

Last month, the Government announced a $6 million support package for shop owners to help protect themselves from ram raids by installing bollards or other protection structures.

The package would also allow for security measures such as fog cannons, security screens and alarms.