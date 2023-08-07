Kaitāia College old boys Cole Carey (navy) and Cameron Hansford (air force) at Eden Park where the navy played against the air force as part of the selection process for this year's NZ Defence Force Blacks team. The pair won spots in the team to play in the military world champs in France this month

Two Kaitāia College old boys are part of the NZ Defence Force Blacks playing in the World Military Rugby Championship in France.

Cole Carey, representing the NZ Navy, and Cameron Hansford, representing the NZ Air Force, have been selected to represent the NZ Defence Force Blacks at the championship, which is being held in France from August 16 to September 11. Twelve military teams from around the world are taking part.

Both players worked hard and were selected for a camp held in Palmerston North to shortlist the successful players. The intense week included games against Whanganui and Manawatū as part of the selection process.

The pair were selected and notified in a live video by the NZ Armed Forces.

Both men attended Kaitāia College and were part of the first 15 at the school. They are also past students of Pompallier Catholic School.

Their parents, Alex and Kathryn Carey and Sheryl and Tyrone Hansford, are proud of their hard work and achievements.

‘’What a fabulous experience they are going to have in France,’’ Kathryn said.

The event was last played in 2019 when it was held in Japan. It was won by the Republic of Fiji Military Force who beat the UK Armed Forces in the final.

This year the NZ team is in the same pool as the Fijian defending champs, along with Ireland and Uzbekistan.

Other countries taking part are France, Australia, Japan, the Netherlands, Britain, Tonga, Georgia and Spain.

Matches from the championship will be streamed on YouTube.



