Police and emergency services were called to the crash scene at 11.45pm on Friday night. Photo / NZME

A person has died in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Kaitāia on Friday.

The person was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the crash on Wireless Rd around 11.45pm, but later died of their injuries.

Police are appealing to the public for information to help them piece together events leading up to the crash.

The death brings Northland’s road toll for the year so far to 10.

A police spokesperson asked anyone who was in the area between 11.30pm and 12am on Friday March 31, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, to get in touch.

Police can be contacted on 105 or online, referencing file number 230401/3048.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.