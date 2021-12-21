Kaimaumau evacuees heading home as fire contained

The Kaimaumau fire swept through more than 2000ha of conservation land before it could be contained. Photo / Lisa Everitt

Kaimaumau residents are heading back to their homes this morning three days after they were forced to evacuate by Northland's biggest fire in at least a decade.

About 30 families had to leave their homes on Sunday night when the Kaimaumau wetland fire expanded rapidly, sweeping through 2000ha of conservation land northeast of Kaitaia and coming to within a few hundred metres of the settlement's northernmost homes.

The evacuees stayed with relatives, at marae, and at Waiharara School, where they were looked after by the Kaimaumau Emergency Response Group.

The decision to allow residents home came after a change in weather conditions and helicopter-based thermal imaging overnight which showed no hot spots in the southern end of the fireground near Kaimaumau village.

Department of Conservation staff gave returning children early Christmas presents on behalf of Kiritapu Allan, the Minister of Emergency Management and Conservation.

Kaimaumau resident Paddy Horne rescued his pets and his prized fishing boat when the call went out to evacuate. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said until the next rain — forecast to hit the area on Tuesday — Kaimaumau residents should disconnect downpipes from their roof spouting to avoid ash and other fire debris getting into their water tanks.

With firefighting operations still ongoing anyone who didn't need to be in the Kaimaumau area was asked to stay away. That included people intending to go camping.

Residents were requested to keep away from machinery and crews working behind the properties.

About 20 firefighters, along with heavy machinery and helicopters, are working at the site today.

The fire was still just over 2000ha in area.

Today's priority was containing the fire's northern perimeter, where a large firebreak was cut on Monday night.

The weather conditions were expected to be favourable to firefighting.

There was, however, a lot of smoke which could affect residents north of the Motutangi-Kaimaumau area.

Anyone affected by smoke — especially those with respiratory conditions — was advised to close windows and doors and call Healthline on 0800 611 116 if any health problems arose.

The blaze started on Saturday at Norton Rd, between Waiharara and Kaimaumau.

It was believed to have been caused by a burnoff but that has yet to be confirmed.