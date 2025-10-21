Advertisement
Kaikohe family mourns loss of toddler Dove Gates after tragic accident

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Dove, 22 months old, died on October 20 after she was found unresponsive in water on a private property in Kaikohe.

A Kaikohe family have lost their beloved toddler two months shy of her second birthday.

Dove Gates died yesterday after she was found unconscious in a body of water on a private property in Kaikohe.

The youngster’s family today spoke of their bright, curious and animal-obsessed child, who

