Kāeo couple Jeremy and Kate Mounter are the winners of the 2024 Northland Share Farmer of the Year Award

Kāeo couple Jeremy and Kate Mounter are the winners of the 2024 Northland Share Farmer of the Year Award

A Far North couple named Northland Share Farmers of the Year are proud of their high-quality and efficient milk production and say they remain dedicated to ongoing improvements to ensure their long-term competitiveness in the global market.

Jeremy and Kate Mounter were named winners of the 2024 Northland Share Farmer of the Year at the region’s annual awards dinner held at Copthorne Hotel and Resort Bay of Islands in Waitangi on March 9.

The other major winners were Kieran McCahon, the 2024 Northland Dairy Manager of the Year, with Quinn Hewlett named the region’s Dairy Trainee of the Year.

Due to the minimum number of finalists not being reached, Northland Share Farmer and Dairy Trainee entrants’ scores were benchmarked against the national average, with data collated from the 10 other regions. This also means merit awards are awarded if the entrant achieved at the right level.

The Mounters are first-time entrants who feel a strong sense of control and alignment with their career path.

“We’ve been on Pepper Farm for three and a half seasons and spent the first two seasons shaping the farm into our desired vision. In our third year we really capitalised on this and now we are really reaping the benefits of our hard work and dedication,” they said.

“We’ve surrounded ourselves with a community of exceptional individuals and we wanted to showcase the outstanding efforts of our whole team and all the experts we collaborate with.”

They 50/50 sharemilk 330 cows on Moss and Margaret Pepper’s 131ha Kāeo property. They won $8250 in prizes and four merit awards.

The Mounters would like to see improvements to rosters and housing within the industry.

“Although major improvements have been made in the industry, people are still expected to work long hours for days on end and then return home to substandard housing. We’re pleased to say this is not the case for our team. One of the best things about owning your own business is being the employer you always wished you had.”

The couple said it’s great that the industry is striving to become cleaner or greener, and that all farmers are working together to help make dairying more sustainable.

“We are stewards of the earth, entrusted with the task of nurturing it and ensuring its health and productivity for future generations.”

A combination of passion, a deep-rooted connection to the land, a sense of responsibility for their livestock plus a strong sense of community and purpose sees the couple through the tougher days.

‘’You have to have a love of the animals and be proud of the land under your care, making sure you give both an equal chance to thrive. If you get this right, your business will thrive too.”

Future farming goals include buying a grazing block with their own home on it, giving them the means to breed more dairy and beef young stock.

“We’re also pleased to be lowering our nitrogen input and breaking farm records by milking cows once a day on a farm that has traditionally been milked twice a day. We are also thrilled with the connections we have formed in the industry and cherish our relationship with the Pepper family.”

The Northland Dairy Trainee of the Year is Quinn Hewlett who is farm assistant for the Rangihamama Omapere Trust’s 560-cow, 219ha property at Kaikohe. He won $6750 in prizes and one merit award. Hewlett enjoys being around animals and is proud of the knowledge he has gained during his short time in the industry.

“I started out green and now I can pretty much do everything on our farm,” he said.

Hewlett has completed PrimaryITO Level 3 Agriculture and is currently studying towards Level 4.

The 18-year-old is excited about the new technology coming through the industry and enjoys the camaraderie with his workmates. He cites his ADHD as both a challenge and a strength.

“It’s been an issue but over time I have set plans in place to help me. I cope well in high-stress environments, which is helpful at work when things go sideways.”

Future farming goals include progression to a farm manager role.

Full details and winners can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.



