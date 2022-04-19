Apprentice Josh Welsh has claimed the title of the Northland NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge champion for 2022.

After eight hours of hard work getting a park bench together from scratch, Josh Welsh has claimed the title of the Northland New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge champion for 2022.

Walsh, who is an apprentice at Whangārei Builders, took out the regional title ahead of three others at NorthTec's Raumanga Campus recently.

The apprentices were put through their paces, given just eight hours to build a park bench that followed specific design plans and met minimum safety standards.

The park benches were assessed by a panel of expert judges who looked at technical aspects such as the quality of workmanship, measuring, cutting and assembly, as well as other essential skills while working against the clock, including their ability to follow a detailed plan and safe working technique, with Welsh receiving the top score overall.

As well as winning the title of regional champion, Welsh, aged 27, also won a $500 ITM voucher to redeem on trade tools and earned a place in the national final representing Northland.

There he will compete against 19 other regional winners from across New Zealand for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $25,000 worth of prizes. The national final will be held at the NZCB Annual Conference in Hamilton in November.

Second place went to Siobhan Murray with Scott Robinson third.

The placegetters at the Northland New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge - Scott Robinson (3rd), Josh Welsh (1st) and Siobhan Murray (2nd)

NZCB Industry Pathways and Apprenticeship Manager, Nick Matthews, said the competition on Saturday highlighted the high calibre of passionate apprentices currently training in the industry, following a record uptake of building apprenticeships in recent years.

"Nationwide we're seeing increasing numbers of eager and talented apprentices entering the trade from a variety of backgrounds. The regional competitions have really set the bar for what excellence looks like ahead of the national final, with all competitors either employed by NZCB member builders or enrolled with ITAB (Industry Training Association Building).''

The park benches built will be auctioned off via TradeMe, with all proceeds going to the Cancer Society of New Zealand. Auction winners will also receive a $75 Resene gift voucher to redeem on stain or paint of their choosing, courtesy of Resene.

Links to the auctions will be posted on NZCB's website (nzcb.nz) from next week.