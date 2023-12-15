Voyager 2023 media awards
Joe Bennett: Sparrow’s significance in Paris for Edith Piaf and for us

Joe Bennett
4 mins to read
It’s the house sparrow that hops across your cafe table, intent on the crumbs. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Consider the sparrow. The house sparrow, that is, not the hedge sparrow. The hedge sparrow is a furtive creature, solitary, skulking on the edge of things.

Not so the house sparrow which is

