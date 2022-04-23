English has adopted hundreds of Māori words, largely to describe things that exist here and nowhere else - pukeko, rimu, mana and so on. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

She's well into her 70s, lives alone, has a science degree or two, speaks her mind, does not own a television, leaves her back door open in all weathers because fresh air helps her think, reads three books a week, is a life-long socialist, and she shins up ladders to pick plums, when she can't, that is, get a passing newspaper columnist to do it for her.

And it was while the passing newspaper columnist was up the ladder a few weeks back that she said, à propos of I can no longer remember what, that she couldn't be bothered with National Radio any more because of all the Māori nonsense.

Well, you can imagine my reaction. I looked down from on high and she was bending to collect a dropped plum so I had an unimpeded view of her neck in the autumnal sunshine, and, would you believe it, it wasn't remotely red. Not a hint of carmine. Scarlet free, it was. What could possibly be going on? This called for research.

In the car I listen to the Concert Programme, because it plays the sort of music that allows me to think reasonably well of my species (though it seems to me indicative that it has to reach back centuries to find it.) The radio is also tuned to the National Programme but I rarely listen to it these days because, on the principle that the news you need to know will always find you, I have lost interest in current affairs. But as I drove away from Ms Plum's I tuned into National out of curiosity.

It was lunchtime and the announcer was speaking at a breathless rate about the news of the day. As she did so, she dropped into and out of the Māori language in a way I have never heard anyone do in actual life.

This was more than the odd kia ora. There would be several sentences in a row in te reo, often at the start of an item. But when an interview began or an item of news was conveyed, she reverted to English.

The effect was not dissimilar to a child I once knew who was brought up bilingually. His mother spoke Spanish to him, his father English.

And at the age of 3 he had not dissociated the languages and would slip from one to another and back again even in the course of a single sentence.

Another couple of years, however - and this does seem to be the point - he had separated one from the other.



The effect of the announcer's speech was disconcerting. As an English speaker I had to sieve what I heard, distinguishing what I understood from what I didn't. It did not make for relaxed listening and I understood the misgivings of Ms Plum.

But for monolingual speakers of Māori it would have been worse. They, too, would still have had to sieve for the bits they understood, but since all the actual news came in English they'd have soon worked out which was the language that mattered here, and gone elsewhere.

Have the people at Radio New Zealand thought this through? I fear not. Do I really need to explain how language works? I fear so.

Languages exist for one reason only - to communicate meaning. To this end they evolve with time and what is useful endures and what is not withers. And that's it. That's the inevitable, immutable, blind process, and nothing we say or do will alter it.

Languages cheerfully borrow from one another. English has adopted hundreds of Māori words, largely to describe things that exist here and nowhere else - pukeko, rimu, mana and so on.

And Māori has taken on board no end of words from English to describe the materials and ideas that settlers brought. But having borrowed them, a language makes them its own.

It fits them into its own structure. So while there is some overlap of vocabulary between te reo and English, there is none of grammar or syntax. The languages remain grammatically distinct.

The National Radio announcer appeared to be speaking a new and hybrid tongue, part te reo, part English. In reality she was speaking English - the language she used to convey meaning - and she was dropping in chunks of te reo for a moral or political purpose. And language evolution scoffs at moral or political purposes.

Radio New Zealand is barking up a barren linguistic plum tree.