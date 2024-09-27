Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

From windfalls to air fryers: Embracing life’s little moments of happiness - Joe Bennett

Joe Bennett
By
Northern Advocate columnist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read
Joe Bennett finds joy in the simple moments. Photo / 123RF

Joe Bennett finds joy in the simple moments. Photo / 123RF

Joe Bennett is a Lyttelton-based writer and columnist. He has been writing a column since 2017.

OPINION

Here’s the anatomy of a moment. It’s wrong to talk of moments, since time is seamless and unstoppable, but things are as we perceive them, and I perceived a moment. And this is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate