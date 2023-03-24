Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Get out the taper measure and measure the power of your giant throbbing brain

Joe Bennett
By
4 mins to read
Columnist Joe Bennett has found himself flummoxed by a quick crossword, despite years of crossword wizardry

Columnist Joe Bennett has found himself flummoxed by a quick crossword, despite years of crossword wizardry

Gradually reduce. 5 letters. Blank A blank E blank.

Some of you will have the answer already. It’s obvious, you’ll say, which of course it is, if you’ve got it.

But if you haven’t,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate