Jason Mcnae was looking forward to his new job on a farm when he was allegedly stabbed in the neck at a block of flats in central Whangārei.

Father of two Jason McNae was excited about starting work on a farm when he lost his life after he was allegedly stabbed in the neck at a block of flats in central Whangārei.

His uncle Martin Kaipo paid tribute to McNae who left behind his children Ngahuia and Hamiora, aged between 3 and 4, and a large group of whānau and friends who’ll take his body to Te Kao tomorrow. The date of McNae’s funeral is yet to be announced.

A Givealittle page to cover tangi costs had raised $1725 by 6.30pm today. The page said: “Jason is the beloved son of Kevin and Teresa McNae, brother of Berlinda, whangai of Mike Kaipo and Taringa Paewhenua and William and Joanna Kaipo and all their whānau.”

McNae’s mother is Kaipo’s sister. “He did a lot of work on farms and he was about to start work on a farm in Kaitāia. He was excited to get another job and had been looking forward to it,” Kaipo said.

A 50-year-old man who has interim name suppression is facing one charge of murder and another of threatening to do grievous bodily harm. He appeared in the Whangārei District Court this afternoon and was remanded in custody to appear in the High Court on July 7.

Police were called to the flats on Anzac Rd about 5.30pm on Monday but the 50-year-old had fled the scene before officers arrived. He was located this morning and taken into custody without incident.

Kaipo said McNae and his sister were raised by an older cousin, who was now looking after his nephew’s two young children.

“Every family event or occasion, Jason was a party to it. He was taught life skills — hunting and gathering — by his grand aunt. Jason was a young person who was trying to find space in life and was not one who looked for trouble. He loved his children.

“My younger brother was like his surrogate father. Jason had said that if anything happened to him, he’d like to go back to his uncle in Te Kao,” referring to Kaipo’s late younger brother who’s buried in their urupā in Te Kao.

Kaipo hopes McNae’s whānau are given the all-clear by authorities to take him to Ke Kao tomorrow morning.



