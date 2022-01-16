It's da bomb: Pukenui stages Far Far North's first bomb contest

A 15-year-old from Ahipara has been crowned the best bomber in the inaugural Far Far North Bomb Competition.
Held at the new Pukenui wharf, about 50km north of Kaitaia, the event drew 120 enthusiastic entrants despite Friday's challenging conditions.
Prizes were awarded for biggest manu bomb, coffin bomb, gorilla bomb and staple bomb, as well as the most creative bomb.
The event was organised by Jason Hakaria, who lives in Auckland but comes home to Houhora every summer.
With few activities aimed specifically at youth in the area, the contest would help fill a gap, he said.
''I've got young boys and they're down here every day at the wharf jumping ... so I thought I'd hold a competition and it just grew from there.''
There were concerns the approach of Cyclone Cody could scuttle the event, but the afternoon turned out fine, albeit extremely windy.
Powerful gusts blowing straight off the harbour turned the contest into a full audience participation event, because it was impossible to watch the action without getting soaked.
Hakaria said he had great support from local businesses, which had allowed him to offer generous prizes to all placegetters as well as the overall Far Far North Best Bomber 2022.
Health provider Whakawhiti Ora Pai also took part on the day to support the kaupapa, he said.
Hakaria was joined by fellow bomb experts Phil Winnicott and Aaron Cowie on the judging panel.
The overall crown — in the form of a printed bucket hat — was won by Parker Ashley, 15, of Ahipara. He also took out the prize for the best staple bomb.
Hakaria hoped to make the contest an annual event.
The sport advantaged big men so next year's competition would include children's and women's divisions.