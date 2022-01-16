It's da bomb: Pukenui stages Far Far North's first bomb contest

Two bombs at once means twice the splash. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A 15-year-old from Ahipara has been crowned the best bomber in the inaugural Far Far North Bomb Competition.

Held at the new Pukenui wharf, about 50km north of Kaitaia, the event drew 120 enthusiastic entrants despite Friday's challenging conditions.

Prizes were awarded for biggest manu bomb, coffin bomb, gorilla bomb and staple bomb, as well as the most creative bomb.

Pukenui's new wharf was packed with bombers all afternoon. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The event was organised by Jason Hakaria, who lives in Auckland but comes home to Houhora every summer.

With few activities aimed specifically at youth in the area, the contest would help fill a gap, he said.

''I've got young boys and they're down here every day at the wharf jumping ... so I thought I'd hold a competition and it just grew from there.''

Expert judges Phil Winnicott (left), Jason Hakaria and Aaron Cowie had a tough job picking the winners. Photo / Peter de Graaf

There were concerns the approach of Cyclone Cody could scuttle the event, but the afternoon turned out fine, albeit extremely windy.

Powerful gusts blowing straight off the harbour turned the contest into a full audience participation event, because it was impossible to watch the action without getting soaked.

Inaugural Far Far North Bomb Comp winner Parker Ashley, 15, of Ahipara, does a backflip from the wharf. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Hakaria said he had great support from local businesses, which had allowed him to offer generous prizes to all placegetters as well as the overall Far Far North Best Bomber 2022.

Health provider Whakawhiti Ora Pai also took part on the day to support the kaupapa, he said.

Hakaria was joined by fellow bomb experts Phil Winnicott and Aaron Cowie on the judging panel.

Bombs away! Fourteen-year-olds Naki Walters-Kiwikiwi, of Kaitaia, and Keito Heighway, of Taipā, jump from the new wharf. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The overall crown — in the form of a printed bucket hat — was won by Parker Ashley, 15, of Ahipara. He also took out the prize for the best staple bomb.

Hakaria hoped to make the contest an annual event.

The sport advantaged big men so next year's competition would include children's and women's divisions.

A competitor hits the water in a perfectly executed manu bomb. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Taimana Yerkovich saved the photographer's day when he rescued part of a camera which fell in the harbour. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaitaia 14-year-old Pimea Murray-Matthews won the prize for best manu bomb. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A contestant performs a coffin bomb from Pukenui's new wharf. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Volleyball anyone? Taikaha Larkins takes a leap with ball in hand. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The overall winner was 15-year-old Parker Ashley from Ahipara. Photo / Peter de Graaf