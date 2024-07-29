Tissink said his cosplay which was “eye candy” for many onlookers was made by 3D printing.

He said a lot of people didn’t realise the effort behind such a manufacturing process that is much more than printing out a product, a passion he inherited from his late brother.

Co-organiser Verena Pschorn said she was super impressed with the turnout and the positive feedback she received from the public.

The all-age event featured various activities, including; colouring challenges, Lego creations, Bat Rave Cave Dance Battles, a Retro Games Tournament, and stalls selling various merchandise

Pschorn said the festival highlights were its activities, people coming into cosplay and just “having a blast.”

“Everyone just loved the vibe the Fandom created.”

Her personal favourite “moment” of the day was when someone approached her and complimented her on how “cool” it would be to grow up in such a community space. And introduce their children to their “nerdom.”

Pschorn said the idea to hold such a festival was born right after the first big COVID wave in 2020.

The motivation to create a space that is inclusive of all fandoms is what gave life to Sandbox Fandom which started last year.

“We are now toying with the idea of making a more of a fandom week. So we would still have the main Sandbox event.

“But maybe see how we can grow this a bit and maybe do a few more workshops and events on different days next year,” Pschorn said.

She thanked all the local artists and volunteers from Volunteering Northland who helped in making “everyone’s fantasy come true.”

