Aotea Murray, 9, running the ball onto the pitch at Saturday's Black Ferns vs USA game in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

As 9-year-old Aotea Murray stepped out onto the pitch alone at Saturday's Black Ferns game she stayed focused on her special task at hand.

The up-and-coming rugby player, who calls the Te Rarawa club her home, could hear the crowd cheering her on as the rain beat down. But her grip on the ball stayed firm.

On the sideline was "Aunty Krystal", proudly donned in her Black Ferns kit, preparing for a crushing win against the USA in the Pacific Four series hosted in Whangārei.

"I was so nervous," Aotea said. "There were a lot of people in the crowd - a lot of people I knew."

The Ahipara youngster had been beating back nerves ever since her aunt Krystal Murray asked if she wanted to run the ball onto the field before the starting whistle.

"I was nervous for the whole week," Aotea said.

Black Ferns Krystal Murray (centre) during Saturday's Black Ferns game in her home region. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Any fears vanished in the moments before the match when she and other young players tore into a game of ripper rugby on the stadium field.

Then she nabbed a quick photo with the Rugby World Cup on the sideline and it was time.

"Aunty Krystal said you were so good, Aotea, and she gave me $25."

Money she was saving to buy rugby boots.

Her Nana pitched in $50, which she'd promised Aotea if she pulled a pukana on the pitch.

Motivation to help her get through the nerves, mum Cheryl said, as Aotea had kept trying to bail out of the task in the week leading up to the game.

However, her daughter nailed the job and Cheryl couldn't be prouder.

"It was really cool. It's also just so hard to describe especially knowing how shy she is. She was thinking about it all day."

The rugby pitch is a second home for Aotea, who has gone head to head every winter weekend under the Te Rarawa club banner for the past four years.

Of all Aotea's rugby-playing cousins, she's the only girl. Following closely in the footsteps of Te Rarawa players, her mum Cheryl "Poto" Murray and of course Aunty Krystal.

Te Rarawa kicker and former captain - now Black Ferns - Krystal Murray attempts the conversion against Kaikohe and Black Ferns Sevens player Portia Woodman during a 2021 club final. Photo / NZME

"I want to play on the field that I ran the ball out on," she said when asked what her sporting dreams were.

No doubt it'll be as a lock - her favourite rugby position.

Getting her there are the wise words of Aunty Krystal, who Aotea said once told her to just "play hard".

Advice she's run with, as she's familiar with scoring tries. In fact, her favourite memory is the weekend when she and her mum both scored a try in their separate games.

"I get happy and everyone on my team cheers," she says of the moment when she carries the ball across the scoring line.