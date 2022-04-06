Fire and Emergency NZ is at the scene of the house fire in the Far North. Photo / NZME

Fire and Emergency NZ is at the scene of the house fire in the Far North. Photo / NZME

Emergency services at a Far North house fire have not yet located several people unaccounted for despite a search of the property.

Firefighters had been trying to pinpoint their whereabouts since a blaze took hold in the Ōmāpere house shortly before 10am today.

Volunteer firefighters from Rawene and Kaikohe responded to the call in the small coastal settlement, 50km west of Kaikohe.

Fire and Emergency NZ communications shift manager Colin Underdown said a search of the house had been completed and no one was found inside.

He was unable to confirm whether the fire had been extinguished.

Details remain scarce as events continue to unfold but the Advocate understands flames had spread to nearby vegetation.

More to come.