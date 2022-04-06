House fire in Ōmāpere; fears for people unaccounted for

Fire and Emergency NZ is at the scene of the house fire in the Far North. Photo / NZME

Northland firefighters are trying to pinpoint the whereabouts of several people unaccounted for as a Far North house fire continues to burn.

The blaze took hold at a property in the small coastal settlement of Ōmāpere, 50km west of Kaikohe, shortly before 10am today.

Volunteer firefighters from Rawene and Kaikohe responded to the call. They are currently at the scene continuing their efforts to extinguish the fire.

Details remain scarce as events continue to unfold but the Advocate understands flames have spread to nearby vegetation.

Fire and Emergency NZ communications shift manager Colin Underdown said a number of people remain unaccounted for.

More to come.