Holiday ends in tragedy after head-on crash at Pukenui

Emergency services at work at Wednesday's horror crash near Pukenui. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

Emergency services at work at Wednesday's horror crash near Pukenui. Photo / Myjanne Jensen



A Far North holiday for a group of friends turned to tragedy after a teenage driver died in a head-on crash north of Kaitaia.

Several other people were badly injured in the three-car accident — including a woman who was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition — which occurred on State Highway 1 a few kilometres south of Pukenui at 12.20pm yesterday.

The fatality is Northland's first for the current holiday season.

The crash involved a car with three occupants heading south and another vehicle heading north with four occupants — believed to be a mother, two children and a grandparent — colliding head-on at a sweeping bend.

A third vehicle, also heading north, tried to take evasive action but was caught up in the smash when it clipped the other northbound car. Its occupants, a couple and a child, were not seriously hurt.

Aerial view of the crash scene on State Highway 1 just south of Pukenui. Photo / supplied

Senior Constable Jeff Cramp, of the Serious Crash Unit, said the southbound vehicle had crossed the centreline but it was not yet clear why that had happened.

The investigation was continuing.

The deceased was believed to have been returning to Whangārei after a holiday in the Far North with friends.

Three patients were flown to hospital from Whangārei and Auckland, while another three were taken to Kaitaia Hospital by St John Ambulance.

Volunteer firefighters had to use cutting equipment to free people trapped in two of the cars.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on State Highway 1 just south of Pukenui. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

SH1 was closed south of the crash at Houhora Heads Rd with no diversions possible.

Some southbound traffic was able to get through by using an accessway across private property.

The highway was not fully reopened until 3.30pm.

Five fire engines responded from Houhora, Kaitaia and Mangonui.

Meanwhile, Whangārei police investigating a head-on crash in Raumanga on Tuesday suspect alcohol was a factor.

A man was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a speeding car on Tauroa St at 3.45pm.

A man has been charged in relation to this crash in Raumanga, Whangārei on Tuesday, which left the other driver in a critical condition. Photo / supplied

The other driver was charged with dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and appeared in the Whangārei District Court yesterday.

No pleas were taken when Peter Stringfellow, 53, of Kaitaia appeared and was remanded in custody to re-appear on January 17, 2022.

Two children were also hurt in the crash in Raumanga but their injuries were not life-threatening. They were taken to Whangārei Hospital.

The official holiday period started on Christmas Eve and will end at 6am on January 5.

Wednesday's crash brings the Northland road death toll for the year to date to 33, compared with last year's 29.