Heritage New Zealand Northland manager Bill Edwards (left) and Ben Pearce of the Hikurangi Conservation Society survey one of the surviving 110-year-old dams in the Gomez Reserve close to Hikurangi.

Heritage New Zealand Northland manager Bill Edwards (left) and Ben Pearce of the Hikurangi Conservation Society survey one of the surviving 110-year-old dams in the Gomez Reserve close to Hikurangi.

The precise location of a well-preserved pre-World War I integrated network of dams and reservoirs has been recorded in the Whangārei suburb of Hikurangi.

The early 20th century water infrastructure that once supplied the Hikurangi township was pinpointed by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga to be in the heart of Gomez Road Reserve.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Northland manager Bill Edwards said “off the top of his head”, he was unaware of any other surviving reticulated system in Northland.

“It’s very rare,” he said.

The integrated dams and reservoirs are not easy to access because of the dense regenerated bush in the area.

Edwards was recently guided on a three-hour tramp to the dam by Ben Pearce and Claire Saunders of the Hikurangi Conservation Society and Friends of Gomez. The trio followed the remains of the original maintenance tracks to the site of the two original dams and their related infrastructure, which includes cast-iron pipes and a hand-excavated 40-metre-long tunnel.

The dams still function, and despite pipework having been damaged or removed, many of the original features are still visible, Edwards said.

“The concrete formwork of the original dams, for example, is still in really good condition.”

The infrastructure works were a flagship project of the Hikurangi Town Board and were completed in April 1914. An Advocate article at the time described the amenity as “the most modern muncipal waterworks system in the Dominion”.

The board, formed in 1908, wanted to develop a public reticulated water supply drawing water from the Mangawhero Stream. Water flowed to the water treatment plant and then to the treated water reservoir in Hill St to the east of Hikurangi.

The system was reportedly capable of delivering 250,000 gallons of water to Hikurangi residents per day.

Edwards said Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga recorded the historical features by taking photographs and using GPS technology.

Pearce described rediscovering the integrated network as being “quite the adventure”, from first hearing of the dams’ existence to the process of cross-referencing an old survey map to pinpoint their location - and then actually venturing out to find them, all with the support of historian Liz Clark and Forest and Bird.

“Our team has dedicated itself to the preservation of the Gomez Reserve, not only on these historical features, but also the significant natural environment - the ecological values are outstanding.”

Edwards said the result was a “beautiful bush environment, with the added bonus of historical features that help tell the history of this part of the region”.

“Today, evidence of the vision and drive of the Hikurangi community 110 years ago is still visible to people visiting the area.”