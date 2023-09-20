A FENZ investigator is now determining the cause of the villa on fire in the Far North.

Firefighters worked hard to bring a fully engulfed house fire at a Far North property under control this morning.

The cause of the fire at the Herekino property is currently under investigation.

The one-storey wooden villa was destroyed in the fire which broke out shortly after 9am.

The Advocate understands a fire investigator is at the scene examining the cause of the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said the fire was “well-involved” when they were alerted.

Volunteer firefighters from Kaitāia and Ahipara were first to arrive at the scene. They turned out in three appliances and a water tanker but later called for more backup. A fire crew from Mangōnui, Kohukohu and Broadwood responded.

The Fenz spokesperson said firefighters initially were only able to douse the fire from outside the property since it was fully engulfed in flames until more than an hour later when the fire was brought under control.

Police also assisted the Fenz crews and said there were no reports of any injuries as no one was in the building at the time.