Hell Pizza donates to Food Rescue Northland to help feed families at Christmas

Food Rescue Northland trustee Carol Peters says she was dumbfounded when she heard about the donation. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A Northland charity received an unsolicited Christmas gift of $5000 in cash that will help feed families during the festive season.

Food Rescue Northland is one of 14 beneficiaries of the Pay it forward with Hell programme by Hell Pizza that has given out $66,666 to food rescue charities.

Food Rescue Northland trustee Carol Peters was "dumbfounded" when she heard about the windfall donation.

"It is so lovely. It means one less funding application to write for me."

The money would help the food rescue charity deliver meals over the holidays to those in need.

Peters said the demand had grown ever since Covid hit because people are cut off from their usual networks.

In the last month, Food Rescue Northland distributed 17.8 tonnes of food – the equivalent to 51,000 meals – with the help of partnering charities.

Hell Pizza had launched their fundraising programme in September this year in support of charities that ensure surplus food reaches those struggling which is benefiting both the community and the environment.

New Zealanders generate more than 150,000 tonnes of food waste per year and about 60 per cent of this is edible.

The 14 charities received funds based on the total number of vouchers purchased at the closest Hell Pizza store.