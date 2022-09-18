The MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Northland, lasting from this afternoon to 8pm Tuesday. Photo / NZME

The MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Northland, lasting from this afternoon to 8pm Tuesday. Photo / NZME

Northlanders should prepare for heavy rain from this afternoon into Tuesday evening, after the MetService issued a heavy rain watch for Northland, Eastern Bay of Plenty and Mount Taranaki

MetService said a front is forecast to become slow-moving over the North Island today, and then to move away to the east on Wednesday. This front is expected to deliver rain with some heavy falls to parts of the upper North Island, and Heavy Rain Watches remain in force eastern Bay of Plenty, Northland and Mount Taranaki.

It's predicting that from 2pm Monday to 8pm Tuesday there will be periods of heavy rain, likely easing for a time overnight tonight through to Tuesday morning. Localised downpours are possible from Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall amounts may approach reduced warning criteria, especially in the north and east.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added.

The heavy rain is not what Northlanders need after the region's wettest winter on record and a series of rain events over the past few months.

More heavy rain could lead to surface flooding with the ground still fairly sodden.