Hatea harriers to consider change name

The Hatea harriers club have a long history and it is time for a name change. Photo / NZME

The Hatea Athletic & Harrier Club is proposing to change its name to reflect a more modern approach. It will be known as Hatea.Run.

The club's history goes back to 1932. Back then it was dedicated specifically to promoting two amateur sports, track and field athletics and cycling.

In the early 1950s there was a conflict between the track and field section and those wanting to run through the winter. A group within the club elected to pursue their own sport of harriers as a separate identity. The group had an emphasis on competing in longer distance events such as the 3, 6 and 10-mile races.

The new running club was initially called the Baptist Harrier Club, later changed to the Whangarei Harrier Club and was based at Kensington Park with a grass 400-yard track laid down where the netball courts are today. Club runners competing under the Whangarei Harriers banner soon showed the benefit of year-round training and dominated in all the events they competed in.

In late 1961 the Whangarei Harriers wanted to hold athletic meetings and to avoid confusion with the Whangarei Athletic & Harrier Club elected to change their name to the Hatea Athletic & Harrier Club with Dick Roycroft as its first president. The Hatea name was chosen because it was short, easy to say and reflected the name of the river flowing through the city.

Over the years the Hatea club has nurtured many runners who have progressed to prominence at both national and international level. The current president, legendary Whangarei runner Jim Kettlewell, says the new name of the club reflects a more contemporary approach.

"The club continues to produce quality performers in age group competition at both national and international level and we look forward to more success in coming years," he said.

A Special General Meeting will be held on Saturday, February 12, to consider the resolution to change the name of the club.