There was some outstanding bowls from the junior men players in the 1-5 year singles.

Eighteen players took part in this event and it is congratulations to first year bowler Jeffrey Cole of Hikurangi Club who defeated Nicky Third representing Mangawhai in the final last Sunday by 21 shots to 18.

What outstanding bowls they all played, but in particular the two finalists. The sport is in good hands with these young bowlers coming to the fore.

It took 26 ends for them to get a result with outstanding draw bowls and occasional successful run shot and drive from both players.

It was particularly pleasing for Jeff Cole who has joined the game as a first year bowler this season and has taken to the game like a duck to water. Well done to Nicky who kept in touch with Jeff until the last three ends of the match.

There were six qualifiers and results were as follows:

Post Section - Round 1: J.Parker (Mangawhai) bt G.Brooks (Leigh); N.Third (Mangawhai) bt R.File (Kamo); J.Cole (Hikurangi) & A.Westlake (Onerahi) byes.

Round 2: Cole bt Westlake 16; Third bt Parker 20-14; final: Jeff Cole (Hikurangi) bt Nicky Third (Mangawhai) 18.

Results Women's Inter Club 7's Tournament:

It was double joy for the Hikurangi Club when their Women's Sevens team took out the championship last weekend.

The Hikurangi combination lost only one match and with one round to play, came away with an unbeatable lead and became the outright winners on the weekend.

This meant they defended the title that they won last season. With 33 win points they were the clear winners with Kensington Club in second place on 20 win points, Kamo third with 18 win points followed by Mangawhai, Onerahi and Waipū Clubs.

Hikurangi will now represent the Centre in the NZ Inter Club finals to be played April 7-10 in Wellington.

The team was made up of Leanne Stewart (singles); Diane Lawrence and Manu Timoti (pair); Jo Hood, Betty Mitchell, Savanna Lauder and Sally Stirling; (fours).

Well done to the players and many thanks to Onerahi, Whangārei and Kensington Clubs for their hospitality and to Roger, Pat, Chris, Barry, Errol and Gerry who were the officials for the weekend and those that marked for the singles.

The Men's Inter Club and the Women's Junior Singles will be played February12-13 with entries now being accepted.

Bowls3Five Competition:

This event re-started on Wednesday night at Kensington. Next Wednesday will also be played at Kensington with Kamo being the host club. This event is being played as Mixed Triples, starts at 6pm and the semifinals and finals will be played in the next three weeks.

This season the outright winners will be eligible to play in the NZ final without regional play offs, these being played in May at Wellington.

This weekend will see the Northland Premier Women's Squad take on Far North, Auckland and Counties at the Mangawhai greens on Sunday 23rd.

Play starts at 9.30am. Play will be three rounds of singles, pairs and fours. Come and watch some exciting competition.

Sixes competition

Clubs are reminded that entries should be flowing in for the Junior 1-5 year Sixes competition to be played January 31. If you do not have sufficient 1-5 bowlers,two clubs may combine to form a team of a single, pair and a triple for this event.

Entries close January 24. $60 per team entry. Entry forms have been sent to all clubs. If you can't find yours, please contact me for a copy. Winner represents Centre in the Regional final in May.

Tournaments next week:

Sunday - Women's Reps at Mangawhai; Whangārei AC Triples.

Tuesday - Kamo MX Bonus Triples.

Wednesday - Maungatapere AC Fours; Bowls3Five at 6pm.

Thursday - Hikurangi Variety Pairs; One Tree Pt MX Sixes.

Friday - Mamaranui, Mens Pairs.