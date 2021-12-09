Gwen Lawson's Bowls Column: Maungaturoto men win close game against Hikurangi to take out Centre Open Fours

Bowler Wayne Wrack won his 30th regional title when his Maungaturoto team beat Hikurangi in a closely-fought Centre Open Fours final.

Last weekend saw us complete the Centre Open Fours, and it is congratulations to Maungaturoto on winning the men's event when they defeated Hikurangi in the final, 12-11.

It was 11-all on the last end and we saw some great bowls played by both teams. The young Hikurangi combination, with two second-year bowlers upfront, put their heart and soul into the match and held their own against the far more experienced side from Maungaturoto.

It was a 10th title win for Kevin Robinson and the 30th for Wayne Wrack, while it was the first for Eric Korori and John Carruthers.

The Hikurangi team was made up of Don Cameron (Skip), Ceri John, James Scrivener & Alan Goodhue.

In the women's section it was well done to Patricia Murray (title 14), Judy McKenzie, Ellie Van Haaften and Sue Rokstad. This weekend we will see the Centre Open Triples for men and women playing at Mangawhai and Waipū. The post section will be at Mangawhai on Sunday. Eighteen teams entered in the men and 12 in the women.

Unfortunately, we have had one withdrawal in the men and we are looking for a team to fill a vacancy. Please contact Gwen 0273298011 or 09 4373050 if you wish to enter. Play starts at 8.45am at both venues.

Don't forget your vaccination pass and your mask, please. Lunches will be available at Mangawhai.

Wednesday saw the second round of Bowls3Five played at Whangārei. The next round will be on December 15 at Hikurangi.

The lead in this competition has changed after two weeks and we are looking forward to the close matches continuing. After round three, the matches will resume after Christmas until we find an overall winner of the event who will then go forward to regional competitions.

Kamo Keas have hit the front as the only team so far to win both weeks.

Club events next week:

Saturday: One Tree Pt AC Triples; Ruawai Drawn Triples.

Sunday: Arapohue MX Drawn single entry.

Wednesday: Leigh AC Triples; Bowls3Five at Hikurangi.

Thursday: Hikurangi AC Triples.18-19 - Club Championships.

Sunday 21: Kamo AC Triples.

Then it's Christmas.