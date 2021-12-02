Gwen Lawson's Bowls Column: Centre open championship fours for men and women

The Northland Bowls Centre open championship fours for men and women will be held on the weekend.

Onerahi (men) and Kensington (women) are the registered venues and both have a Covid double-vaccine policy in place. This means all players and spectators must register their pass number and wear masks. No double-vaccine certificate or ID means no play.

Teams entered (skips' names):

Women: l. Stewart, D. Strawbridge, S. Stirling, A. Muir, M. Yovich, N. Price, M. Attwood, P. Murray, bye, K. Wintle.

There is one vacancy, please contact Gwen for an entry.

Men: D. Cameron, D. Orford, P. Lewis, K. Robinson, P. Wightman, C. Van Haaften, R. Bowmar, B. Barnetta, T. Reader, D. Young, J. Van Haaften, K. Bint, D. Thomas, T. Moyle, I. Bowick, D. Hood.

Latest reporting time is 8.15am.

On Wednesday next week, the second round of Bowls3Five is set to be played at

Whangārei. Twelve teams are taking part. Latest reporting time is 5.45pm with play starting at 6pm.

Players, please remember your vaccine pass and your mask.

Entries close today for the centre open triples for men and women. The venues for this event will be Mangawhai and Waipū.

The same conditions apply to enter, latest reporting time is 8.15am.

Club events for next week are:

Saturday - Mamaranui MX Triples

Sunday - Dargaville Hams - single entry

Tuesday - Waipū Men triples

Wednesday - Bowls3Five at 6pm

Thursday - Maungaturoto AC Fours

Friday - Kamo AC Triples; Whangārei AC Triples (5.30pm)

Saturday/Sunday - Centre Open Triples

Saturday - Ruawai MX Drawn triples; One Tree Pt AC Triples

Sunday Arapohue MX Drawn- single entry.