Northland bowls legend Ann Muir is one of the players taking part in the post section play of the Northland Bowls Centre Open Championship Singles this weekend

Northland bowls legend Ann Muir is one of the players taking part in the post section play of the Northland Bowls Centre Open Championship Singles this weekend



Post section play of the Centre Open Championship Singles continues this weekend with play set down for Kensington Club.

Qualifiers are as follows:

Men: Report at 8.15am:

Round 1: T.Reader, C.Van Haaften, P.Price, P.Wightman, E.Koroi, N.King, D.Hood, S.Smith, S.Judson, R/Ballinger, K.Walker, T.Moyles, J.Carruthers, G. Bush.

Report at 9.30am: G.Fraser.

Women: Report at 9.30AM: (Round 2) - A.Muir, P.Murray, W.Sarjeant, A.Hall.

Report at 11.15am - L.Stewart, K.Cooper. Bowling gear - tidy mufti with bowling shoes, please. Don't forget to bring your marker.

Ngunguru Club played its annual Anne Whetton Memorial Triples tournament recently and the winners from Mamaranui with four wins for the day were Bryce Wyatt, Bruce Stimson, and Alan Wyatt. Close behind with 3 1/2 wins were Kelvin Bint, Noel Bint and Charlie Jellick. They just headed off Rob Van Ryn, and Nartin Short (Snells Beach) with Fred Gerry who held the side together on behalf of the locals. Superb food and a tournament which was ably sponsored by Morris & Morris and some local club members made a successful weekend.

Entries close today for the final Centre Open event of the season when the open pairs section play starts on June 25.

The entries so far received will be displayed on the Centre website. Clubs are reminded that their AGM meetings should have been held and that the delegates are asked to attend the Centre AGM to be held on Sunday, June 26, at 2pm at Kensington Club.

The National Champion of Champion Singles will be played at Hastings commencing July 1. Northland representatives will be Leeanne Stewart (Hikurangi) and Dean McMurchy (Onerahi).

Good bowling to both of you.

Keep up to date with results on the Bowls NZ website.