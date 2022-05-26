There's a packed winter schedule for Northland bowling clubs this year.

The Northland and Far North 1-5 year representative teams recently held their annual inter-centre competition.

The results have now come to hand and it is congratulations to the Northland men and women who had an overall one game win over the Far North combinations.

Men's and women's divisions were won by Northland and the mixed pairs events were won by Far North. Thanks to Far North for hosting this event.

The centre handbook programme is now being put together, and clubs are reminded that if they want to change the date of any event they have until next week to do so.

With 160 club events listed in the summer section of the handbook, we cannot add any more events and hope clubs will consider combining events so that they can have larger sponsorship and hopefully entice more teams to play in these events.

The winter programme is just as full with clubs having artificial greens and bowlers can now play seven days a week throughout the winter period as well. I believe some clubs are now taking more entries and having a bye round where teams sit out.

Perhaps they might like to reconsider and think of other clubs and their events as well. Food for thought.

The Centre Open Championship singles entries are strong, particularly in the men's section. We would like more entries in the women's section. Entries close on June 4.

Please register your entry, preferably online.

The centre has approved "tidy mufti with bowling shoes" for this event. Don't forget that you will need to provide a marker. Section play will be on June 11 followed by post section on Saturday, June 18.

This event replaces the winter inter club that was proposed for this time of the year.

The Centre Open Pairs will be played starting on June 25. The same conditions apply. Same comments; great entries to date in the men's division.

Ladies, we're still looking for more entries from you please. All information on venue etc is listed on the centre website and has been sent to your club.

Clubs are reminded that the Centre AGM will be held on Sunday, June 26. Please ensure that you have your club delegate present. Notice has been forwarded to your clubs.

Nominations for the Centre Annual Awards have also been called for, these nomination forms are also at your clubs.