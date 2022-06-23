The finals of the Northland men's and women's single bowls competition will be held this weekend.

The weather had the final say last weekend and only three rounds of the Centre Open singles post-section play were completed.

The final of the Men's and Women's sections will be played this Sunday, commencing at 1.30pm at the Kamo Bowling Club.

The finalists will be Ann Halls (Onerahi versus Karina Cooper (Kamo) and John Carruthers (One Tree Pt) and Trevor Reader (Kamo).

The section play of the Centre Open Pairs will be played at three venues on Saturday. The latest reporting time is 8.15am with the trial ending at 8.30am.

I now have one vacancy in the Men's section at Kensington due to a late withdrawal. Phone 0273298011 to enter.

Venues are:

Men at One Tree Point: Westlake/Baker; Hood/Hood; Campbell/Marshall; Moffett/King; Harrison/Langford; Edmiston/Vallance; Nicholson/Morgan; Wightman/Franks; Ballinger/Kerr; Scott/Smith; Van Haaften/Seddon; Walker/Rogers; Ridling/Fraser; Wyatt/Wyattl Cameron/Naera; Judson/Judson.

Men at Kensington: Rope/Stimpson; Price/Shotter; Robinson/Hagger; Nelson/Cole; Herbert/Jones, Bowick/Dunn; Koroi/Carruthers; Webb/Barnett; Roberts/Ashworth;Thomas/Moyle; Haslam/Milich; Curran/Conaghan; Stewart/Lineham; Webb/Lewis; Reader/Smith.

Women at Hikurangi:

I have one vacancy contact 0273298011 to enter.

Strawbridge/Rokstad; Guttenbeil/Hollingsworth; Cooper/Conaghan; Peachey/Simon; Waterhouse/Connery; Sarjeant/Lineham; Gurney/Stirling; Owen/Hopper' Little/Klomp/ Attwood/Spratt; Timoti/Brown; Wightman/Harrison' Muir/Smith; Stewart/Lawrence; Murray/Renes.

All clubs are advised that the Centre AGM will be held on Sunday, July 24 from 10am at Kensington Club.

The NZ Champion of Champion Singles will start next Friday, July 1, at Hastings. Good bowling to Dean McMurchy and Leanne Stewart who will be representing Northland at this event.