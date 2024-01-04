Northland bowlers will be taking a keen interest in the NZ Singles and pairs comps played in Christchurch, with seven players from the region taking part

Keen interest is currently taken by dedicated bowlers in the NZ singles and pairs currently being played in Christchurch.

Six women and one man are among the competitors from our Centre at this event. Every day play is being televised live on Sky Sport 4 so if you’re not on the green yourselves there are plenty of bowls to watch, for the next seven days.

The New Year will start with the continuation of the Bowls3Five competition starting on January 17 with Onerahi the host club.

Play starts at 6.15pm and there are 14 teams taking part. The winners will play off against our neighbours to find who goes forward to the NZ final.

Representative fixtures are also scheduled for January with the annual premier and premier two competition for women scheduled at Mangawhai greens on January 21. Club championships also start on January 13.

Entries are also open for the Junior 1-5 year Inter Club Sixes competition scheduled for Monday, January 29. This is an any combination event and the winners will represent Northland later in the season against Auckland, Far North, North Harbour and Counties-Manukau. This is a club event and selection of teams should be made by clubs. Two smaller clubs may combine. Entry forms have been distributed to all clubs for this event.

Entries are now also open for Junior Open Singles. Enter through the hub website.

Club events:

Saturday - Waipū Men Pairs; Arapohue MX Triples.

Sunday - Mamaranui MX Triples

Wednesday - Leigh AC Triples; Maungatapere AC Triples

Thursday - Dargaville AC Triples; Waipū AC Triples

Saturday - Sunday, January 13-14 - Club Championships.

Happy 2024 everyone.



