There was double success for bowler Leanne Stewart and the Hikurangi Club in last weekend's Champion of Champion singles and pairs.

The Champion of Champions singles were played on Sunday.

The weekend became a double success for Leanne Stewart of Hikurangi club, who took out the women's singles and combined with her mum, Diane Lawrence, to take out the Champion of Champion pairs.

Seventeen clubs entered the men's singles section but because of Covid complications, three players had to withdraw. In the women's section, only eight clubs entered the event which was a disappointment. One also had to withdraw at the last minute.

By the time round four was completed, we had the Onerahi club, represented by Dean McMurchy and the Kamo club, represented by Paul Price, competing for the coveted title.

Price started off with a resounding four on the first end and after six ends led 8-3. McMurchy then found the length and speed required and closed out the match, scoring on the next 11 ends to dominate and win comfortably.

In the women's final it was much of the same with Stewart representing Hikurangi and Diane Strawbridge representing Kensington club. In this match, it certainly wasn't Strawbridge's game, finding the holes between shot bowls and the jack on numerous occasions.

The game was much tighter than the score indicated, with scores equal at 10 apiece after 14 ends. Both players drew shots on numerous occasions and kept the people watching on their toes. The second half of the match went the way of Stewart and she received her second centre title of the weekend.

MEN'S RESULTS:

Results were: Rd 1: Whangārei bt Ngunguru by default; Waipū bt Leigh 21-9; Onerahi bt Maungaturoto 21-8; Maungakaramea bt Mt Manaia 21-15; Kensington bt Ruawai 21-19; Mangawhai bt One Tree Pt 21-12; Hikurangi bt Arapohue by default, Kamo bt Mamaranui 21-13.

Rd 2: Waipū bt Whangārei 20-17; Onerahi bt Maungakaramea 21-10; Mangawhai bt Kensington 17-15; Kamo bt Hikurangi 21-18.

Rd 3: Onerahi bt Waipū (Duncan Rhind) 21-13; Kamo bt Mangawhai (Charlie Shepherd) 21-11.

Final: Onerahi (Dean McMurchy) bt Kamo (Paul Price) 21-8.

WOMEN'S RESULTS:

Round 1: Kensington bt Mangawhai 21-17; Waipū bt Ruawai by default; Onerahi bt Kamo 21-11; Hikurangi bt One Tree Pt 21-3.

Rd 2: Kensington bt Waipū (Kris Warburton) 21-8; Hikurangi bt Onerahi (Linda Swanson) 21-8.

Final: Hikurangi (Leanne Stewart ) bt Kensington (Diane Strawbridge ) 21-14.

Champion of Champion pairs were held last Saturday and 15 clubs took part in the event for men. This was a double Champion of Champion weekend with pairs on Saturday and singles on Sunday.

Covid came into play in this event and one club had to default. This event saw players expected to do well fall by the wayside and the finalists came from One Tree Point and Dargaville clubs. The One Tree Point combination of John Carruthers and Graham Trediga came through to win the event from Eric Smitton and Chris Clauson of Dargaville in the final, 25-10.

In the Women's division, nine clubs took part and the winners were the Hikurangi club, represented by Stewart and Lawrence who defeated Ann Muir and Maree Attwood of Kensington 23-8 in the final.

After scoring a five at the beginning of the match when the jack was trailed, the local home combination had no answer for the abilities of the Hikurangi mother and daughter combination who play a lot together and know each other's play well.

Results from the Day:

MEN:

Round 1: Mamaranui (bye); Kamo bt Leigh 13-9; Maungaturoto bt Onerahi 17-11; One Tree Pt won by default Ngunguru; Whangārei bt Kensington 20-12; Hikurangi bt Waipū 17-12; Maungakaramea bt Arapohue 20-12; Dargaville bt Mangawhai 21-17.

Round 2: Kamo bt Mamaranui 24-6; One Tree Pt bt Maungaturoto 20-16; Whangārei bt Hikurangi 15-12; Dargaville bt Maungakaramea 15-8.

Round 3: One Tree Pt bt Kamo 14-9; Dargaville bt Whangārei 17-10

Final: One Tree Point (John Caruthers & Graham Trediga) bt Dargaville (Eric Smitton & Chris Clauson) 25-10.

WOMEN:

Round 1: Hikurangi bt Onerahi 14-12;

Round 2: Kensington bt One Tree Point 29-13; Kamo bt Arapohue 19-12; Waipū bt Mangawhai 21-14; Hikurangi bt Ngunguru 22-5.

Round 3: Kensington bt Kamo 20-12; Hikurangi bt Waipū 15-11.

Final: Hikurangi (Leanne Stewart & Diane Lawrence) bt Kensington (Ann Muir & Maree Attwood) 23-8.

The regional final of the Junior 1-5 Sixes event will be played at Hikurangi greens on Saturday, May 7, starting at 9am. Teams from Far North, North Harbour, Auckland, Counties-Manukau and Northland will take part. Northland will be represented by Kensington, who won the event preliminary for our centre.

Congratulations are in order to Whangārei Men's Fours who took out the team award at the Sport Northland Awards. Also to Ann Muir who was inducted into the Northland Hall of Fame as number 31, the second bowler to be awarded this honour.

Earlier in the season the Centre Open Singles and Open Pairs for men and women were postponed due to Covid-19. These events have now been rescheduled for June 11 and 18 (singles) and June 25 and July 2 (pairs). All players are asked to re-enter and entries are open now. Please use the centre website or email gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz.

The Centre Champion of Champion Triples and Fours will be played on April 30 and May 1. Triples at Kamo and Fours at Hikurangi.

Tournaments scheduled for next week are:

Saturday and Sunday – Arapohue Men's Triples

Tuesday – Kamo AC Triples

Wednesday – Whangārei AC 2 x 4 x 2 Pairs

Thursday – Onerahi AC Triples

Saturday, April 9 – Leigh Men's Triples; Mangawhai Men's Fours; One Tree Pt AC Triples.