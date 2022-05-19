Northland's summer bowls season is almost over with two final tournaments to come.

The summer season of bowls has almost come to an end with just the Centre Open singles and Pairs yet to be played.

These were postponed earlier in the season. First to be played will be the Centre Open singles which start with section play on June 11. Entries are now being accepted and everyone needs to re-enter.

Check your club notice board for dates of the events or the Centre website. Entries close June 4 for the singles, don't forget to supply a marker.

Centre Open Pairs will start on June 25. Clothing will be tidy mufti with bowling shoes please, as all events will be played on artificial turf.

Venues for singles will be Kamo, Kensington and Onerahi with an 8.15am latest report time.

Kensington advises that they are holding an Any Combination Fours (1x under 8 year bowler per team) on Saturday, May 28. This event is not on the calendar for tournaments, (the printers ran out of room) but it is on the Kensington handbook page. Entries to Dave Hopper 4344533 or John Hooson 021 2743840.

The NZ Champion of Champion events will start on July 1 with singles at Hastings, followed by Pairs at Dunedin, Triples at Wellington and Fours at Hastings.

All Northland winners have indicated that they have entered the event and we wish them all the very best of luck.