Groundswell's Mother of All Protests in Whangārei sees 600 vehicles tooting their horns

Mother of all protests in Whangārei halted traffic on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Michael Cunningham

At least 600 vehicles formed a 5km trail of traffic in Whangārei as part of the 'Mother of All Protests' this afternoon.

Hundreds of tractors, Utes, trucks, motorbikes, cars took part in the Groundswell protest in Whangārei this afternoon .

The vehicles drove through town tooting their horns to send a "clear" message to the Government about where they stand on Three Waters Reform and the ute tax.

The convoy assembled just before midday along Kioreroa Road and followed along a designated route through the town centre and returned to Kioreroa Road.

Groundswell organiser Tracey Thomasson said the protest was a stand against the Government's "unworkable" legislation and lack of consultation.

"The compliance cost is not only affecting farmers but also tradies and city folk.

"The Three Waters infrastructure should be and could be managed at the local level.

"The last time we checked, we were still living in a democracy.

"The councils voted resoundingly that we do not want the central government involvement and then the Government made it compulsory. That is not democracy.

"There are a lot of people who are very angry and frustrated with the Government for making the legislation compulsory for everyone."

Groundswell had organised July's Howl of a Protest that also saw around 600 vehicles, including at least 70 tractors, drive in convoy from Barge Park through the city centre to Okara Park.

Thomasson said while the July protest was mainly supported by farmers and growers, they received strong support from tradies and city folk.

"Tradies want to tell the Government what they think about the ute tax while Three Waters has angered people in town. Groundswell has taken a stand on both those issues and added them to the list of unworkable regulations that should be canned.

Deana Barfoote with her sheep, left, Rhett and Izzy at the Mother of all protests in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

"Our Mother of all Protests is aimed at sending a message to Parliament that we will not be ignored, and we are not going away. If they ignore us again, protest action will escalate further in the new year."

The organisers were mindful of Covid-19 protocols and had planned the protest as a vehicle convoy instead of having a rally with speeches, Thomasson said.

"Keeping people safe is our highest priority."

The Groundswell message was delivered to Parliament via a nationwide radio broadcast at 1.35pm on Newstalk ZB.