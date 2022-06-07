Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Government funding shortfall leaves Northland GPs at breaking point

5 minutes to read
The chronically underfunded primary health care system has taken another hit and might lead to the loss of GPs in Northland. Photo / 123rf

By
Julia Czerwonatis

Reporter for the Northern Advocate

Patients might soon have to dig deeper into their pockets to pay for GP visits as the primary healthcare funding increase of three per cent falls short of covering real-term costs for practices.

Northland's family

