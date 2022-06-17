Friends and family are hoping for answers about the death of Kerikeri woman Bailey Magill. Photo / supplied

Family and friends of a Kerikeri woman whose body was found in a stream almost a month ago are appealing for help to solve the mystery of how she died.

Bailey Magill, who had just turned 36, was located in Waipapa Stream, near Waipapa Landing on Landing Rd, by a member of the public on May 22.

Her vehicle, a silver people-mover, had been parked in the grounds of Cherry Park House, a council-owned arts centre, for several days before the sad discovery.

Her death is currently described as "unexplained" by police.

Her parents and friends are increasingly anxious for answers as to how she died, so they can get on with the process of grieving and hopefully find some degree of closure.

Police want to hear about sightings of Bailey Magill's silver Toyota Estima, registration FUG756, in the 10 days before her body was found on May 22. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Bailey's stepfather, Kevin Waterman, was convinced people in the Kerikeri community had seen things that could help the police investigation, but hadn't yet realised the information they had might be important.

He wanted to share her photo, and a photo of her van, in case that jogged someone's memory. No information was too trivial.

Police had earlier asked for any sightings of Bailey or her pale-silver Toyota Estima between May 12 and 22.

Waterman said his stepdaughter was average height (about 5ft 6in or 1.68m) and very thin with shoulder-length dark brown hair. She had a number of tattoos on her arms and a new one on her throat.

She had been living in her vehicle and hanging out with some questionable people.

"But she was loved by her family and she's sorely missed. She was a creative person, she loved nature and the environment. She was very arty, flamboyant and intelligent," he said.



"We just hope to get some answers, some clarity."

Bailey's van was all but empty when recovered by police.

The whereabouts of her phone, clothing and self-inflating mattress was another mystery.

Her jewellery, including a necklace custom-made by a Kerikeri jeweller, was also missing.

Any information about her belongings would also help the investigation.

The Landing Rd bridge, near where Bailey Magill's body was found, has been decorated with flowers and messages. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Bailey was cremated after a family service. About 80 friends held a memorial gathering at the Kerikeri Basin reserve and decorated the bridge on Landing Rd with flowers and messages.

One of her friends, who did not wish to be named, said she went to Kerikeri High School with Bailey in the early 2000s.

Her friends believed someone else was involved in her death — or at least knew what had happened.

"We'd appreciate any information. Some answers would bring closure to a lot of people."

"Bailey was a really kind person, always willing to help anybody no matter what she was going through."

Bailey Magill's body was found in Waipapa Stream, near the Landing Rd bridge in Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

In recent times she had been "freedom camping" by choice around Kerikeri.

She believed Bailey's last contact with her parents was on May 15. A friend had last seen her in Kerikeri on May 16.

A woman walking her dog had found a set of keys left on a tea towel by the stream about May 17.

The keys fitted Bailey's van, which had been parked in an uncharacteristically haphazard way near Cherry Park House.

Her body was found several days later.

Her friends searched Waipapa Landing and found some shredded clothing — a council contractor mowed the area the day after her body was discovered — and Bailey's backpack on rocks further downstream.

Bailey Magill's body was found in Waipapa Stream, near Landing Rd in Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A lack of information has fuelled speculation about the circumstances of Bailey's death.

A Waipapa Landing resident, who also did not wish to be named, dismissed the far-fetched theories he'd heard as "small-town rumours".

However, with his family frequenting the popular picnic and swimming spot, he also wanted clarity about what had happened.

"We just need to know if we are safe, or if something untoward is going on."

The man said his home looked out over the landing but it was almost two weeks after Bailey's body was found before he was spoken to by police.

The officer was apologetic, saying gang shootings in Kaikohe were taking up a lot of time.

The man had seen Bailey's van near the river for several days before her body was found.

It was parked at an unusual angle but otherwise he didn't give it much thought. It wasn't unusual to see people living in their cars at Waipapa Landing, he said.

At that time there were three, including a man sleeping in his car during the week because his home was in Hokianga but he had fruitpicking work in Kerikeri.

Bailey Magill's vehicle was left at Cherry Park House, on the grass in front of the cars in this photo. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Calls to Northland police about Bailey's death were referred to the police communications centre in Auckland.

A spokesperson would say only that police were awaiting test results.

That is believed to refer to toxicology and pathology tests conducted as part of the post-mortem examination.

If the police investigation is inconclusive Bailey's death will be referred to the coroner to make a determination. That, however, can take years.

• Call police on 105, quoting file number 220523/0760, if you have any information or you noticed anything unusual at Waipapa Landing between May 12 and 22. Police also want to hear from anyone who saw Bailey's Toyota Estima around the same period. Calls can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.