Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced a nationwide police operation, dubbed Operation Cobalt, to further target gangs is expanding nationwide. Photo / NZME

Five guns were among the items - $3000 cash, drugs, and ammunition - seized by police in the Far North overnight.

The police bust was one of two carried out on Wednesday with guns and drugs unearthed in a separate operation in Whangārei.

Both tail the news a nationwide police operation targeting gang violence is set to expand beyond Auckland in the coming weeks.

Four properties and a vehicle between Kerikeri and Mangōnui were searched by police, who discovered the firearms, a prohibited MSSA style rifle magazine, ammunition, a large amount of cannabis, methamphetamine; drug paraphernalia, and $3000 cash.

Police arrested four people as a result, all of whom are expected to eventually appear in the Kaikohe District Court.

A 48-year-old man was charged with possession of methamphetamine and cannabis for supply. Police say he will have his current firearm license revoked.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

A 50-year-old man was charged with unlawfully possessing ammunition and a prohibited firearm magazine, as well as possession of methamphetamine.

The final person - a 45-year-old man - was charged with possession of equipment for manufacturing methamphetamine.

The bust comes as Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced a national operation targeting gang violence will move beyond Auckland's borders.

Operation Cobalt is an "extension and broadening" of Operation Tauwhiro, Coster said, which focused on unlawfully held firearms and taking them from the hands of gangs.

The Herald reported police districts outside of Auckland will have to set up a unit focused on "suppressing, disrupting and enforcing" unlawful activity by gang members, coordinated nationwide by a senior detective.

The operation recently started in Auckland, targeting the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs whose armed stoush has played out on suburban streets in the city.

However, their feud has spilled over the border into Northland. Violent clashes between the two gangs - the Killer Beez previously a feeder for upcoming Tribesmen - have seen Kaikohe residents plagued by gun violence.

Shootings and beatings became so prominent the Kaikohe community placed a unique rāhui on the township that banned gang violence in the area.

Further south in Whangārei, police searched an address in Hikurangi on Wednesday morning.

Acting Detective Inspector Kevan Verry, Northland Field Crime Manager, said police found a .22 calibre rifle, 205 rounds of ammunition, a kilogram of cannabis, and property stolen during a string of burglaries around Northland.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis for supply, and unlawful possession of a firearm. She will appear in Whangārei District Court next Monday.

Verry said officers spotted a second person of interest, a man, around 10.50am on Thursday travelling in a reportedly stolen vehicle on Western Hills Dr.

A pursuit began when the driver failed to stop when signalled by the officers.

"As the driver was deemed to pose a risk to public safety, the Northland Armed Offenders Squad also assisted in the pursuit," Verry said.

The vehicle was eventually forced to stop by police in a service alley behind a group of shops in Kamo. The driver was subsequently arrested.

A second passenger was arrested but released shortly after as he was not involved any of the offending being investigated.

"The driver had two outstanding warrants to arrest," Verry said.

Additionally, he has been charged with failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified, and dangerous driving. He will be appearing in Whangārei District Court at a later stage.

"Enquiries are still being made into a number of burglaries and thefts around the area, and further charges are likely."

Verry assured the public Thursday's incident was resolved quickly and avoided any harm to the community.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Northland CIB, said the region's police force was taking every opportunity to target people involved in gang and firearm-related violence.

"[...] as well as other gang events that have taken place over long weekends in recent months," he added.

Part of the Northland police approach was to conduct search warrants and make arrests for "any identifiable offences".

"Our message to those involved is clear — the community expects a zero tolerance for any violence, gang and drug activities," Dalzell said.

"Police will continue to disrupt this harmful behaviour and it will not be tolerated."

Dalzell said police would deploy as many resources needed to protect communities and hold offenders to account.

There would be a highly visible police presence across Northland, he said.

"We are working hard to ensure we keep our community safe, and police will continue to actively target those involved in criminal activity."

Any information about organised crime, gang activity, or illegal possession of firearms is welcomed by police, Dalzell said.

"We rely on the eyes and ears of our community and whānau members who can help reduce the harm in our communities."

Information can be reported online at 105.police.govt.nz, or via phone on 105, anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

"If it is happening now, please call 111," Dalzell said.