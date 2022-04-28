Northland man Max Beckham, who previously served a lengthy prison terms for kidnapping and serious drugs charges, was this week found guilty of historic child sex offences. Pic/Northern Advocate

A Northland man who previously lived a double life as a drug lord has been found guilty of historic child sex abuse offences.

Max John Beckham's trial on three charges of indecently assaulting two girls aged under 12, began on Tuesday in Whangarei District Court and ended yesterday, with a jury taking about four and a half hours to reach its verdict.

With the trial over, the 74-year-old Mangōnui farmer and businessman's former criminal history can now be publicised.

Beckham was jailed in 2011 for 13 and a half years' after a High Court trial on serious drugs charges. The Court of Appeal subsequently upped the sentence to 18 years' imprisonment.

The sentence included a 50 per cent minimum non-parole period and was on top of a seven and a half year jail term Beckham was already serving for kidnapping charges.

Beckham took his case on the drug matters to the Supreme Court but was unsuccessful in arguing police illegally intercepted phone calls he had with his lawyer, giving prosecutors unfair insights into his case.

The indecent assault case heard this week related to charges laid in 2019 when two women each made complaints Beckham indecently touched them years earlier.

One of the women alleged two incidents in which Beckham touched her genitals when she was aged about 11. The other said he touched her breasts when she was aged about eight or nine.

Each gave evidence of him making a similarly lewd remark toward her during the incidents.

Under cross-examination by Martin Hislop, the women denied they could be mistaken about what took place or could have misinterpreted Beckham's actions.

They insisted the offending happened regardless of other children and adults being nearby.

Each denied any collusion, with one saying she only learned details of the other's allegations during the trial process.

The jury dropped in numbers to 11 ahead of the second day of proceedings when one member was excused by presiding Judge Gene Tomlinson.

Beckham was remanded in custody for sentencing on June 17.