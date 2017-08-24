Former Northland footballer Katie Rood has signed with Juventus for the 2017/18 Serie A women's campaign. Photo / Photosport.nz

Former Kamo High School football star Katie Rood has been given the opportunity of the lifetime after signing a deal with Juventus Women.

Rood will join the Italian club in their debut season in the Serie A women's competition after successfully trialling for the club.

Northern Football Federation Football Development Officer Dave Alabaster said this was exciting news for Northland football.

"It's fabulous. She deserves it, she's a good girl," he said.

"I don't know whether we thought she would get to this level but she starred when she was young and then when she was a teenager.

"It's a testament to her hard work and dedication that she has gotten to this point.

"It's great news for Northland football."

A striker, the 24-year-old has been a force to be reckoned with for Glenfield Rovers, who she joined in 2016 after playing for Northland.

Rood has had quite the successful career in New Zealand. She is the leading goal scorer in National Women's Knockout Cup history, scoring 37 goals.

In a Facebook post, Rood said this was something she had always aimed to do and was thankful for getting the opportunity.

"I achieved something I have been working towards, what feels like my whole life," she wrote.

"People like to throw the word 'sacrifice' around at times like this. I guess if you look at all of the things I've missed out on over the years then sacrifice would be the right word.

"But with every sacrifice came an investment. An investment in the pursuit of the life that I hoped to one day lead."

Rood was part of a strong Kamo High School side in her high school years where she played alongside New Zealand representative Hannah Wilkinson.

Rood had been working for NFF in the months prior to heading to Italy for the trial with the footballing giants.

Alabaster said she had the on-field traits that got her to where she is now and was a valued member of the NFF team.

"She is technically very sound. She's a forward player and become a prolific goalscorer," he said.

"She did a bit of coaching over the years and actually had a role with us before heading to Italy doing community development and futsal work in Auckland."