Fisheries Officers patrol Northland these holidays checking for illegal catches

An MPI Fisheries boat on patrol in the Bay of Islands. Fisheries officers will be out and about on Northland waters this holiday season checking for illegal hauls.

An MPI Fisheries boat on patrol in the Bay of Islands. Fisheries officers will be out and about on Northland waters this holiday season checking for illegal hauls.

Anybody considering breaching fisheries rules in Northland are being warned that MPI Fishery Officers will be patrolling in Northland over Christmas and New Year.

Fishery Officers and Honorary Fishery Officers in the Northland area will be busy inspecting catches, and reminding people about the recreational fishing rules, over holidays, MPI regional manager fisheries compliance Phillip Tasker said.

Tasker said the inspections will target those at sea, boat ramps and low tide gatherers.

"While we want people to enjoy the holiday season, we also want to ensure they don't take more than their share of fish. We all need to do our bit to protect the sustainability of our fisheries," he said.

"The rules are different in each region, so make sure you look them up before heading out. You can find information on size and daily catch limits is available on the MPI website or the NZ Fishing Rules app. MPI's website has more information about fish stocks and rules.

Fisheries officers will be keeping an eye on Northland's waters over the holidays for any illegal activity.

"Northlanders enjoy a range of kaimoana, including crayfish and scallops. There are specific rules for measuring and counting these fish, and we encourage you familiarise yourself with these."

In Northland there is a combined daily limit of 20 fin fish per fisher. This means that you can have a combination of up to 20 of any of these fish in total. For example, you could have 19 kahawai and one red cod, or 10 kahawai and 10 red cod. As long as you have no more than 20 in total.

Shellfish are considered "taken" (collected or harvested) when they can't freely return to the water. For example, when you put them in a bag. When you're gathering or collecting, you can never possess more than your daily limit.

The daily limit for cockles in Northland is 50 a day; kina 50 a day; green lipped mussels 25 a day; oysters (dredged) 50 a day and rock and Pacific oysters 100 a day.

Pāua are limited to 10 a day and scallops 20 a day, pipi 50 a day and tuatua 50 a day.

Dredge oysters, pāua, and scallops must be landed in the shell. They can't be shucked or shelled seaward of the mean high water mark. However, you can shuck dredge oysters and scallops that you are going to eat while you're still at sea. These still count towards your daily catch/bag limit.

Rock and Pacific oysters must not be opened while they're still attached to the object they're growing on (like if they're still stuck to a rock).

To find out how to follow the rules and do your part for your local fishery, download the NZ Fishing Rules app.

Further information about fishing rules and how to download the app is available online at www.fisheries.govt.nz/rules.