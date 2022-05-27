Whangārei's new adventure playground on Pohe Island is taking shape. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Two towers looming over Pohe Island are the promise of new adventure and fun for Whangārei.

Massive slides, winding structures with swinging bridges to climb and explore, and a large sandpit are just some of the features of Pohe Island's new destination playground.

After earthworks began last year, delayed due to Covid, two massive wooden structures now mark its construction.

Whangārei District Council's park and recreation manager, Sue Hodge, said they hope to open the playground in September-October this year, weather depending.

The destination playground is part of the William Fraser Memorial Park development to transform the closed landfill into a 54ha urban park.

The playground will be next to the Riverside skatepark featuring climbing structures, many swings, new toilets and space to run around.

It will connect to the Hātea Loop and is a short walk from the Pohe Island bike park and pump track, as well as Camera Obscura.

