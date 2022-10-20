Whangārei-based Fijians from left, Isa Nawaqa, Michella'e Stolz, Sila Challender, Paulina Stolz and Paula Tabakinabou ready to host an influx of visitors. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei-based Fijians from left, Isa Nawaqa, Michella'e Stolz, Sila Challender, Paulina Stolz and Paula Tabakinabou ready to host an influx of visitors. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Rugby World Cup matches this weekend are a 'winner takes all' affair where Fijian fans in a sea of blue will be fervently backing their team at the Northland Events Centre.

For most of the 12 world cup teams - except for the Black Ferns and England which have already qualified for the quarter finals - the last round of pool games is 'do-or-die'.

The Black Ferns, currently leading Pool A with 10 points - six ahead of their Aussie counterparts and Wales, play their first match in Whangārei.

Scotland, on just two points, are all but out of the playoffs unless they beat New Zealand tomorrow with a bonus point, and there is a draw between Wales and Australia.

In Pool B, the unbeaten Canadians are on 10 points whereas Italy and USA are both on five points with Italy's 'points against' fewer than the Americans.

The United States has a tough task ahead of playing Canada at Waitakere Stadium on Sunday - they must win to qualify for the quarter finals.

Japan's lack of wins puts them out of contention.

France is nipping at the heels of England in Pool C and a draw against first-timers Fijiana tomorrow would still get them through to the quarters.

The tricolours sit on six points and have two bonus points, courtesy of hammering South Africa - who are now out of contention - 40-5 in their opening match, while Fijiana needs a win to bolster their four points.

The Fijians have the worst record of any team in terms of 'points against', conceding 101 points and scoring 40.

The top two teams from each pool, plus the two next-best finishers overall will qualify for the quarters - one of which will be played by the Black Ferns in Whangārei next weekend.

A draw against Fijiana may be enough for France to qualify for the quarter finals. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Fijian team will be boosted by the presence of Fijian president Ratu Wiliame Katonivere who will present them with their match-day jerseys before watching the game.

Fijian head coach Senirusi Seruvakula is aware of the enormity of his side's task but says nothing is impossible and has named a strong side to take on France.

"It's going to be a tough game and the team that really wants it, is disciplined and trains hard during the week deserves to win.

''We're excited. We just have to be strong and smart in the way we play them in the forwards," Seruvakula said.

"Our strengths are both in the backs and forwards and if we play the way we want to play, we can do anything on the field.

"The win against South Africa has laid a strong foundation for us. France will try and pressure us into mistakes and capitalise off that. We just have to minimise our mistakes."

The former Fijian international said RWC2021 had been a good learning experience for the women who, unlike other countries, did not have professional rugby contracts.

"This is the highest stage in world rugby and we've gained a lot from our last two games.

''Getting contracts is one way for us to move forward, have good sponsors and also having regular test matches.

"These girls don't have pathways, unlike men. A lot of these girls got into rugby just this year. We're privileged to be in a World Cup. We're here not just representing Fiji but the South Pacific."

Whangārei-based Fijians have booked the Marist Club hall for thousands of Fijian fans expected from throughout New Zealand and abroad this long weekend.

"Whangārei Fijians formed a committee to cater for an influx of Fijian fans. Many will have nowhere to stay because all accommodation have been booked out, nowhere to have a rest before and after the game," Whangārei-based Fijian Isa Nawaqa said.

The arrangement, he said, was made possible through a number of sponsors and anyone willing to donate can contact Nawaqa on 0211710363.

Those travelling from out of town can park at the club carpark tomorrow morning, and enjoy complimentary food and drinks before car-pooling to the match venue.

After the game, they can go to the Northland Club on Porowini Ave to dance. Entry is $20 per person.

The first game between Australia and Wales kicks off at 2.15pm, New Zealand and Scotland play at 4.45pm and Fijiana takes on France at 7.15pm.