Festive feast: Whangārei Salvation Army dishes out Christmas Day hangi for those in need

Eight-year-old Ruawaahia Smith spent her Christmas Day happily handing out hangi packs to help spread festive cheer. Photo / Karina Cooper

Eight-year-old Ruawaahia Smith spent her Christmas Day happily handing out hangi packs to help spread festive cheer. Photo / Karina Cooper

Bellies were kept full this Christmas Day thanks to 160 hangi packs handed out by the Whangārei Salvation Army.

Donations of Dargaville's finest kumara, the generosity of the community, and the many hands of volunteers helped the local Sallies ensure the district's families in need didn't go without this festive season.

Sallies envoy Wi Pirihi, who organised the Christmas feast, said it was a creative way around the Covid cancellation of their annual festive meal as they wanted to ensure people were able to enjoy the special day without worrying about how to feed everyone.

"We've had quite a mixture of people picking up their hangi pack - young, old, blue, pink, purple, just all sorts."

He said 50 meals also went to helping Kawakawa families.

Pirihi credited the Sallies team and volunteers for pulling together such a successful hangi.

He also gave a special shout out to police officers from Porirua and Masterton – originally north to man the Covid checkpoints – who volunteered to help the day run smoothly.

They even provided a last-minute donation of freshly cooked Thai food.

Covid red light restrictions on the size of gatherings - limited to 100 if all fully vaccinated and 25 if not - meant the annual Christmas Day feast at the Sallies had to be cancelled.