A person has died following a fatal accident on Saturday near Te Kamō. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1 between Te Kamō and Kauri on Saturday.

The accident occured about 4.30 pm.

State Highway 1 was closed north of Whangārei between Great North Road and Salesyards Road for a number of hours.

Commuters were asked to avoid the area by delaying their journey or using an alternate route.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency posted a final update on Sunday morning stating the road was re-opened at 8pm on Saturday night, over three hours after the accident occurred.





Police have said the Serious Crash Unit is investigating the accident, but have provided no further details.

