Busby is no stranger to waka hourua, with over 20 years of experience paddling and captaining. She is not only a dedicated advocate for traditional waka voyaging, but a history-maker herself – the first Māori wahine to captain a waka hourua and to build one for Aotearoa (New Zealand).

Busby joined Aunofo Havea, the first female Tongan captain, and Fani Bruun, the first female Samoan captain, on the voyage that is set to go beyond a cultural exchange.

Jolene Busby with Lahaina Lorris on board the double-hulled sailing waka Hinemoana II shortly after setting off for Tonga on Tuesday.

The all-female Vaka Moana crew are dedicated to raising vital funds for humpback whale monitoring in Tonga. Tonga’s humpback whale population is a crucial link in the global ecosystem. By collecting data on their migration patterns and health, the crew aim to contribute to better whale protection strategies. This research mission serves not only the Pacific, but sends a powerful global message about the importance of ocean conservation.

“This experience has been an exciting endeavour that I am honoured to be a part of,” Busby said.

“Our shared values encompass broader themes of ocean conservation and cultural heritage preservation. Supporting this distinct voyage not only brings to life a remarkable journey, but also empowers Pacific women and future generations.’’

Busby hopes the journey will inspire rangatahi to get involved in the traditional practice of waka sailing.

Influencing the next generation is a big passion of hers and she says waka sailing is in her blood and she just has to pass on the knowledge she gained from her tūpuna (ancestors) on to today’s youth.

More commonly known as “Aunty Jo” to many Far North tamariki, Busby is the founder of the Tokanui Trust. The trust was established in 2022 to pass on knowledge that she has acquired throughout her lengthy journey.

The Hinemoana II, a waka hourua (double-hulled canoe) is on a historic voyage to Tonga with its first female Māori captain, Jolene Busby, the great-granddaughter of Far North waka legend Sir Hek Busby.

Tokanui goes by the whakatauki (proverb) of “knowledge isn’t ours to keep, it is ours to share”. She inspires the next generation by teaching them traditional Māori knowledge related to waka voyaging, including kaupapa waka (waka philosophy), maramataka (Māori astronomy), and te reo (Māori language), alongside other educational initiatives. In the short time since Tokanui started, the accomplishments include building Waimirimiri (waka hourua), starting Kura Waka, and is in the motions of starting a native nursery, to name a few.

Tokanui strives to teach our tamariki about our land and sea and our responsibility as tangata whenua to care and nurture these spaces to preserve it for future generations. Busby is the lead facilitator in all teaching that Tokanui offers, and our tamariki are the future and main focus.

Busby said imparting that knowledge would ensure traditional practices were continued, and she had an obligation to her forebears to do all she could.

“I don’t know everything, and I’m still learning a lot, but I’ve had the privilege of my ancestors passing on as much of that knowledge as they could and it’s now my responsibility to carry on that work. I soaked up all that knowledge and want to pass it on.”

She said the voyage to Tonga would be a huge challenge, but one she was looking forward to.

To make a donation, go to Jolene Busby’s GoFund page: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/jolene-busby-historic-hinemoana-voyage-for-whales.



