The new-generation speed camera on State Highway 1 between Kawakawa and Moerewa — officially a safety camera — is issuing advisory, infringement or traffic offence notices.

After a trial found 40 per cent of traffic passing a new-generation speed camera between Kawakawa and Moerewa go too fast, the camera is now the first of the new technology to start operating in Northland.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) installed the Far North’s first fixed speed camera at the State Highway 1 site in June last year and has been testing it since.

The camera is a new-generation device with automatic number plate recognition technology (ANPR), and was put up in an effort to make driving safer, NZTA director of regional relationships Steve Mutton said. From Tuesday, people who speed past the camera can expect to receive an advisory, infringement (speeding fine) or traffic offence (to vehicles travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit) notices from NZTA.

The posted speed limit at the site is 80km/h. The speed survey run by NZTA in April and May showed about 40 per cent of vehicles were travelling too fast.

The camera will detect only speeding. It had ANPR functionality, but NZTA has removed this function because it’s not needed here. ANPR is used for average-speed safety cameras, which require two images to be matched to work out the average speed a vehicle has travelled at. This camera was not capable of detecting mobile phone or seatbelt use, body heat signatures or facial recognition, NZTA said.

NZTA head of regulatory strategic programmes Tara Macmillan said the new safety camera would improve safety for the community and people who travelled this high-risk stretch of road.

“Between 2018 and 2023, five people were killed and six were seriously injured in crashes on this section of highway. Speeding is not safe,” Macmillan said.

“In addition to the statistics and technical aspects of the road, we know there is also a strong desire from the local community to see people slow down. This is one way we can try to achieve this.”

Roddy Pihema, chairman of Taumatamākuku Community, the closest village to the camera, said switching the camera on would help give peace of mind to Taumatamākuku residents and the wider community.

Taumatamākuku Community Residents Representative Committee chairman Roddy Hapati-Pihema says a new-generation speed camera near the village will bring peace of mind to residents.

“I’ve had six families who have lost loved ones on our roads come up to me to say they all needed this camera. It’s about protecting life and keeping everyone safe,” Pihema said.

Taumatamākuku residents recently got Far North District Council to reduce the speed through the settlement, just off SH1, to 30km/h to stop people speeding there.

Ngāti Hine is the iwi authority within which the camera is located, and spokesman Mike Butler said even a small change to reducing speed made a big difference to the risk of deaths or serious injuries when a crash happened, “and we feel it as a community”.

“Let’s move forward together as whānau. By reducing our speed, we protect our community’s life force,” Butler said.

Macmillan said for every kilometre people travelled over the speed limit, they significantly increased their risk of having a crash and being injured or killed.

Safety camera area signs are designed to remind people to check their speed and slow down if needed. These signs aren’t used in areas where mobile cameras are operating or when police are enforcing speed limits.

■ Safety camera infringement fees

km/h over the speed limit, and fine imposed:

10 or less — $30

11-15 — $80

16-20 — $120

21-25 — $170

26-30 — $230

31-35 — $300

36-40 — $400

41-45 — $510

46-50 — $630

50 km/h or more — deemed a very serious offence and NZTA may file charges. The court reviews each case and decides the fine and/or penalty.







