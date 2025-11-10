“The boy wasn’t breathing,” she said.

The woman started CPR and the toddler eventually started to breathe again.

“It was such a relief,” she said.

The woman asked people to fetch items that would keep the boy warm. A “lovely” lady offered a red woollen jacket.

A member of the public had called 111.

Hato Hone St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed they responded to a medical event at Cable Bay at about 6pm.

The woman stepped back when firefighters from the Mangōnui Volunteer Fire Brigade arrived.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Kaitāia Hospital in a critical condition.

The idea she may have saved a life still felt surreal to the woman.

She said the decision to go shell hunting when she did, had been “miraculous timing”.

The woman had received a message from the boy’s mother yesterday asking if she was the “lady in the purple hat” before thanking her.

She said she was heartened by those who also stepped in to help.

“... This is the real beauty of humanity.”

The woman said the incident was a timely reminder for people to brush up on their first-aid skills ready for the busy summer season.

She said her first-aid skills had come automatically to her, and encouraged others to learn.

