Far North news in brief: Shellfish back on the menu

Warning applies to shellfish on the east coast of Northland, including the Karikari Peninsula and Pawarenga Harbour.

Shellfish back on the menu

The all-clear has been given for beachgoers to again swim and collect shellfish at the north end of Tokerau Beach, Whatuwhiwhi, in the Far North. Daily testing following a wastewater spill at the beach on January 2 shows water quality has returned to normal, and signs warning users not to swim or collect shellfish have been removed.

Lions help fight fires

Three Far North voluntary fire brigades have benefited from the annual Kaitāia Lions’ fundraising raffle.

Every year, Kaitāia Lions hold their raffle in Kaitāia Pak’nSave, and this year it raised a mighty $16,800.

In 2022, Kaitāia Lions raised money for the Kaitāia Fire Brigade for a new first-response vehicle. This year, they decided to raise funds for the top three brigades in Kaitāia, Ahipara and Houhora. They are all volunteers doing a great job, and each brigade receives $5,500 to put towards any projects or equipment their brigade needs. At the moment. the Houhora brigade is in the middle of a building project to house its new fire truck.

Disaster averted

A near-disaster in the Bay of Islands was thankfully avoided late on Wednesday night. A 12m (40 foot) sloop hit an unchartered rock near Fraser Rock, by Russell’s Tapeka Point, just before midnight. Coastguard’s Bay Rescue responded but the tide managed to lift the yacht off the rock. Coastguard volunteers assessed the boat for damage and found it had no water egress and was able to make its own way to shore. Coastguard spokesperson Georgie Smith said it was a great outcome for all involved.

Sustainable kai fund

A fund which helps promote sustainable kai in Northland is open for 2024 applications. The Kai Ora Fund has given more than $500,000 to grassroots projects since it began in 2015, including $100,000 in 2023 for the likes of community gardens, projects on whenua Māori and workshops to help people grow fresh food. This year’s applications close on February 6; go to kaiorafund.com for more details.